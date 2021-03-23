Shillong, Mar 23 (PTI) Meghalaya reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 14,017, a senior health department official said.

The state now has 25 active COVID-19 cases, said Health Services Director, Aman War.

He said two more patients recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recovered patients to 13,843.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 149, War said.

A total of 3.93 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

