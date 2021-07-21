Port Blair, Jul 21 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only two new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,518, a health department official said on Wednesday.

One patient was detected during contact tracing and another was airport arrival, he said.

All passengers arriving by flight have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The archipelago now has 19 active COVID-19 cases of which 17 are in the South Andaman district and two in the North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district is now COVID-19 free as it has no active case, he said.

Two more persons recuperated from COVID-19 during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,370, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 4,28,751 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.75 per cent, the health department official said.

A total of 2,62,687 people have been inoculated of which 1,77,955 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84,732 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official said, adding that the total population of the union territory is around 4 lakh.

