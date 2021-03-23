Gangtok, Mar 23 (PTI) Sikkim reported two fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the Himalayan state to 6,208, an official said.

The two new cases were reported from East Sikkim district, Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

The state currently has 42 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,934 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 135.

A total of 97 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

