Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed that two special flights have been urgently arranged to safely bring back 164 tourists and citizens from Maharashtra who are stranded in Dubai.

All of them are expected to return safely to Mumbai by evening. He announced this while speaking on the occasion of Dhulivandan and extended festive greetings to the people of the state.

Extending wishes to the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami, Shinde said he prayed at the feet of Goddess Jagdamba for health, happiness, and a shower of vibrant colours in everyone's lives. He expressed his wish that farmers (Baliraja), workers, labourers, beloved brothers and sisters, and senior citizens -- every individual -- be blessed with joy.

On this occasion, he paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe.

While visiting Anand Ashram of Anand Dighe, he described Thane as the "Pandhari (holy land) of festivals". He noted that Anand Dighe played a major role in establishing and spreading the traditions of festivals like Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Govinda, Holi, and Dhulivandan in Thane and across Maharashtra.

He said that although these festivals are celebrated every year with enthusiasm and grandeur, this year's Holi-Dhulivandan is overshadowed by the sad demise of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar. Additionally, tragic incidents in the families of some close Shiv Sena workers have led to a decision to avoid grand celebrations and instead focus on preserving traditions in a simple manner. He clarified that the decision has been taken to celebrate the festival modestly while preserving cultural values.

He appealed to citizens to use natural colours while celebrating Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami. He added that the government's appeal to avoid chemical-mixed colours has received a positive response from the public, and the use of chemical colours has significantly reduced.

Speaking about the citizens stranded in Dubai, Shinde said that over the past two days, they had contacted authorities seeking help. He personally spoke to them over the phone to reassure them.

Sanjeev Paithankar in Dubai, office bearers of Maharashtra Mandal, and Yuva Sena's Rahul Kanal were in constant touch with tourists and students there. The sudden cancellation of flight services had created serious difficulties for passengers. (ANI)

