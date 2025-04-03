Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) Two suspected terrorists have been spotted in Majalta forest belt of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting security forces and police to launch a cordon and search operation to track them down, officials said on Thursday.

According to sources, the two suspected terrorists took away food and a mobile phone from a family in a village in the district.

"Two suspects were spotted last night. Their sighting has been confirmed in the Chor Panjuan area adjoining Kathua. A search operation has been launched," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Udhampur-Reasi range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, told reporters in Udhampur.

He said since this area adjoins Kathua, security forces have been deployed for the past eight days. "Today, we have dispatched additional forces as the suspects are believed to be hiding in the forested area there. We are confident of success."

The DIG further said, "We are actively trying to locate them. This area is near the Kathua and Udhampur border, close to the Ujh river."

He urged people to provide any information they have about suspected individuals to the police. "We are committed to ensuring peace and security. We appeal to the public to report any relevant information immediately."

It appears that these are the same terrorists who were spotted in the Panjtirthi area of Billawar (Kathua district), where security forces had a brief encounter on Monday night, they said.

Meanwhile, the multi-tier operation to track down three infiltrating terrorists, who escaped three encounters and are believed to be hiding in a forested area in Kathua, has entered its 12th consecutive day. Security agencies are also cracking down on terrorist supporters and setting up ambushes.

In the operation which commenced on March 23, two terrorists were eliminated, while the remaining escaped during an encounter with security forces in the Saniyal area of Kathua district. Four policemen lost their lives during the exchange of fire, and three others were injured on March 27.

