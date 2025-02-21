New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested two fraudsters who allegedly impersonated Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers and tried to carry out an extortion, an official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Iqbal Qureshi and Arun Lal alias Ankit, the official added.

Qureshi, the mastermind of the plan, is a known member of the 'Prince Tewatia' gang and has a history of over 30 criminal cases, including robbery, snatching and rape while his associate, Arun Lal alias Ankit, was previously involved in a double murder case, police said.

"On October 22, 2024, a gang of seven men raided a farmhouse in Mehrauli, posing as ED officers. They seized mobile phones and confined the complainant while questioning him about large bank withdrawals. The accused demanded Rs 20 crore, threatening arrest if the amount was not paid," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said in a statement.

He further said that the complainant, pretending to comply, convinced them he needed to visit the bank. The next day, two gang members accompanied him to a Hauz Khas bank, where he discreetly alerted his manager and lawyer.

Upon verifying that no ED raid had been authorised, the complainant confronted the fraudsters, prompting them to flee. A case was registered at Mehrauli Police Station, and an investigation was initiated.

"Police teams identified Iqbal Qureshi through mobile records. Acting on intelligence, the team arrested Qureshi and Arun Lal from Khizrabad on February 19. During interrogation, Qureshi admitted to planning the fake raid with his associate Lucky, who was previously arrested. CCTV footage from the bank helped confirm their identities," said the Additional CP.

