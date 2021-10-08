New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The CISF has apprehended two Uzbekistan nationals for carrying over USD 1 lakh, worth about Rs 86 lakh, in an alleged unauthorised manner, a senior officer said on Friday.

The travellers-- Ummatov Sherzod and Sayfullaev Sardor-- were intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday just before they were supposed to take a flight to Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest Two Addicts Who Tried to Uproot ATM.

"USD 1,14,600, equivalent to Rs 86 lakh, were found concealed in the bags of the two passengers."

"As they could not produce any valid documents for carrying this huge amount of foreign currency they were apprehended and handed over to the Customs authorities," a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

Also Read | OnePlus Buds Z2 Retail Box Leaked Online; To Be Launched Along With OnePlus 9RT on October 13, 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)