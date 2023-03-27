Kota, Mar 27 (PTI) Two women and a 17-year-old allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at their houses in Rajasthan's Kota within 24 hours, police said on Monday.

In Bambulia village, 28-year-old Mamta hung herself at her home on Monday, two months after her husband Murarilal died in a road accident, SHO Dhanraj Meena said.

The woman was depressed after her husband's death. Her 4-year-old son had sustained serious leg injuries in the same mishap, he said.

On Sunday night, 17-year-old Krishna, a student of 12, died after hanging herself with a ‘dupatta' at her home in Itawa town here, SHO Meena said.

The reason behind the extreme step by the minor was yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said.

According to family members, the deceased minor was good at studies and was currently appearing for the board exam.

Janki (35), a resident of Brijraj Colony in Kota city, also hung herself at her home on Sunday noon,

The woman was mentally challenged and was undergoing treatment for her illness, Circle Inspector (Nayapura) Dayaram said.

Janki's 12-year-old daughter who was present in the house when the incident happened, saw her mother hanging from the ceiling and called her father, police said.

She was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries during treatment on Sunday night, they said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem and separate cases under section 174 of CrPC have been lodged for investigation, police said.

