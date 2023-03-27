Jalandhar, March 27: In yet another incident of crimes against minors, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a friend of her father in Ludhiana. The accused sexually assaulted her twice in the past two weeks after finding her alone at home. The incident came to light when the victim's mother noticed a change in her behaviour and asked her about it. Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by Elder Cousin in Morbi, Accused Arrested.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the girl, after being insisted by her mother, shared her ordeal with her. The girl revealed that the accused barged into their home on March 10 and sexually violated her upon finding her alone. The accused again raped her on Thursday. After learning of the crime, the mother of the victim approached the police station and filed a complaint against the accused. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Dies After Rape Due to Severe Bleeding in Ramnagar District, Accused Arrested.

The accused is a friend of the victim's father and used to stay in the same locality. The accused, a labourer, is married and has kids who were friends with the victim. The complainant also stated that the accused regularly visited the house. The cops have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2023 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).