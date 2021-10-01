Jammu, Oct 1 (PTI) Two women were washed away in a flash flood in a rivulet in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said here.

The incident took place when the women were at a farmland near the rivulet in Chatyari Bagla village, they said.

In the search and rescue operation launched by authorities, body of one the women has been recovered, the officials said.

