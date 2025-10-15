Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 15 (ANI): Atleast 20 people were killed and several others were injured after a private bus enroute to Jodhpur caught fire near the Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the spot where the bus burst into flames, which claimed the lives of 20 people, said an official statement by the Rajasthan CMO.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Sharma expressed deep grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He also directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and provide all possible assistance to those affected.

"The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to the people affected by this tragic accident. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Sharma said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government stands firmly with the families of the victims. "May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them with every possible support," he added.

Police Commissioner of Jodhpur, Om Prakash Paswan, said, "16 injured have been brought here from Jaisalmer. 15 injured are receiving treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, and one injured is receiving treatment at Shri Ram Hospital...".

According to Jaisalmer Additional SP Kailash Dhan, the moving bus, which had departed from Jaisalmer for Jodhpur around 3 pm, suddenly caught fire near Thaiyat village after smoke emerged from its rear section.

"The moving bus burst into flames. Casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation is continuing," the official said.

Local villagers and passersby rushed to the spot upon learning about the incident and assisted in rescue operations until the fire department and police teams reached the scene. (ANI)

