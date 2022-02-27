Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) On the first day of the Polio National Immunization Day 2022 (NID) on Sunday, 20 lakh children under the age of 5 years were administered polio drops in Haryana.

Polio drops were administered in booths set up across all districts of the state on the first day of the Polio NID, an official statement said.

"On the first day of the activity, approximately 20 lakh children under 5 years of age have been administered polio drops," it said.

The campaign will continue for another two days during which health teams will go from house to house to administer polio drops to children who may have missed out, the statement said.

Approximately 36 lakh children are to be covered during this campaign in the state, it added.

In order to carry out this campaign, around 30,000 health teams comprising health workers, volunteers, Anganwadi workers, and accredited social health activists have been constituted.

Nearly 1,500 mobile teams will be working during the drive to cover all children in under-served and poorly approachable areas like brick kilns, construction sites, poultry farms, slums etc, the statement said.

"Due to consistent hard work of all stakeholder departments, India and Haryana are polio free since 2012 and with every successive round of NID/SNID, it is ensured that polio free status of India is sustained," it said.

