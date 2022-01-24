Panaji (Goa) [India], January 24 (ANI): Days after the Election Commission of India extended the ban on physical rallies and road shows till January 31, District Magistrate South Goa assured that all guidelines are being adhered to and said that as many as 20 people have been booked so far for violation of COVID-19 protocols.

These people were involved in election campaigning related activities.

Ruchika Katyal, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate South Goa told ANI, "We know that ECI has relaxed norms and allowed indoor meetings of a maximum 300 people, or 50 per cent capacity of the meeting hall, or limits prescribed by state disaster management authorities."

"The Election Commission has also relaxed restrictions on door-to-door campaigns. Instead of five persons, now 10 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed," she said.

"We have been following the guidelines strictly. Till now, in North Goa, 11 cases have been registered and 9 cases have been registered in South Goa for violating COVID rules while being involved in election campaigning related activities," she said.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission of India on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, said a press release by the Election Commission.

But the Election Commission has enhanced the limit of persons for door-to-door campaign from 5 to 10 persons, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, the commission has permitted video vans for publicity at designated open spaces with COVID-19 restrictions.

The decision came after the Election Commission of India held a meeting earlier in the day with the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Health Secretaries of the five poll-bound states to review the ban on holding physical roadshows and rallies by political parties ahead of Assembly elections. (ANI)

