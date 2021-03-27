New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said 200 water bodies under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will be cleaned before the monsoon season.

At a review meeting, Jain said local residents have complained that water bodies and lakes in Delhi have become dumping grounds due to waste mismanagement by municipal corporations.

Of around 600 water bodies and lakes in Delhi, 200 under the DJB will be cleaned before the monsoon season, he said.

Jain also instructed officials to use unutilised 60 acres of land at Nilothi sewage treatment plant for the creation of lakes and groundwater recharge.

Currently, 50 million gallons of treated water from Nilothi STP is released into the Najafgarh drain. This will now be utilised for groundwater recharge after polishing through the lake, a statement said.

The minister also directed senior officials of the DJB to ensure that no sewerage line is connected to a storm water drain. PTI GVS

