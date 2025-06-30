India News | 200 Years of Assam Tea: India Pavilion Unveiled at Summer Fancy Food Show 2025 in New York

New York [US], June 30 (ANI): The India Pavilion at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025 was inaugurated on Sunday at the Jacob K Javits Center in New York, by Ravi Kota, the Chief Secretary to the government of Assam, and Ambassador Binaya S Pradhan, Consul General of India in New York, reads an official press release.

The event marked a momentous occasion celebrating 200 years of Assam Tea - a global symbol of strength, flavour, and heritage that has shaped livelihoods, cultures, and economies since its discovery in 1823 along the banks of Brahmaputra River.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Assam Chief Secretary highlighted how the idea for the 200 years celebration of Assam Tea was brewed during a conversation between Ambassador Pradhan and the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, earlier this year.

"As we celebrate 200 years of Assam Tea, we do so not only with pride in our legacy but with a clear vision for the future," Kota remarked.

"For Assam, this Pavilion at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025, here at the Jacob K. Javits Center, serves as both a celebratory and strategic platform. And Assam Tea stands as a bridge between tradition and innovation. I say innovation because India is buzzing with youngsters brimming with energy and ideas, and so is Assam. Four start-ups that we wanted to bring to this event - Aromica Tea, Woolah Tea, Dorei Tea, and Earth Tea are only a flavour of tea startups brewing innovation in Assam. They are innovating new blends of exotic tea, and I am confident that these innovations will gain global visibility from this event," he added.

Kota also underscored the vital role of Assam's small tea growers, who contribute 40 per cent of the state's production, and highlighted the transformative impact of bought-leaf factories in the ecosystem.

Reflecting on the journey of Assam Tea, the Chief Secretary traced its origins to the discovery of wild tea bushes by early explorers. Today, Assam is globally renowned for its bold, malty brews and deep amber liquor. As a mark of authenticity, Assam Tea anchors breakfast blends, afternoon cups, and premium specialty collections.

Kota added that a key enabler of this thriving industry is the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, the largest in India by volume. Trading over 250 million kilograms annually, it provides buyers worldwide with access to a diverse array of Assam teas through a digital, transparent, and highly regulated platform.

In 2024-25, more than 100 million kilograms of Assam tea were shipped to over 90 countries, generating nearly $285 million in exports. Major destinations include the United Kingdom, Russia, the UAE, Germany, Iraq, and China, underscoring Assam's position as a trusted supplier to both traditional and emerging tea markets.

The Government of Assam is committed to deepening India-US relations through strategic initiatives involving AI, blockchain, and specialised summits. It also plans to host the 'Heritage to Wellness' Tea Showcase across the US and sign MoUs with American universities, retailers, and innovation platforms to enhance traceability and promote sustainable partnerships. Leading tea companies from Assam, including Unilever, Tata, Goodricke, and Luxmi, stand united in advancing this shared vision.

Kota concluded by extending heartfelt gratitude to the Consulate General of India, the Tea Board of India, ITPO, industry leaders, startups, and US trade partners for their support in making this celebration extraordinary. (ANI)

