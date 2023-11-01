Cachar (Assam) [India], November 1 (ANI): Assam's Cachar district police claimed to have seized about 20,000 kg of Burmese Supari (areca nuts) from Assam-Mizoram border, officials said on Wednesday.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said that a special operation against the illegal transportation of Burmese Areca nuts was launched along the rugged terrain of the Assam- Mizoram border about 80 km from district HQ, Silchar in the vicinity of Sonai River on Tuesday.

"The search and raid conducted during the operation in the dense forest at Jurkhal area led to the recovery of about 500 bags weighing about 20,000 kg of suspected Burmese Supari and one motor-boat suspected to have been used in the transportation of supari at the backyard of one alleged person namely Pala Hmar alias Lal Rokung Hmar," SP Mahatta said.

The senior police official further said that, during the special operation, it was found that some miscreants in connivance with their Mizo counterparts had been trying to smuggle them through river routes from Saifai, Mizoram to Assam without using the traditional route.

"The materials have been properly seized and further lawful action is being taken," the SP of Cachar district added. (ANI)

