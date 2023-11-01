New Delhi, November 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the people of Kozhikode and Gwalior, as they have been designated as UNESCO cities of literature and music respectively. Taking to X, the Prime Minister said, "India's cultural vibrancy shines brighter on the global stage with Kozhikode's rich literary legacy and Gwalior's melodious heritage now joining the esteemed UNESCO Creative Cities Network. Congratulations to the people of Kozhikode and Gwalior on this remarkable achievement!"

"As we celebrate this international recognition, our nation reaffirms its commitment to preserving and promoting our diverse cultural traditions. These accolades also reflect the collective efforts of every individual dedicated to nurturing and sharing our unique cultural narratives," he added. Kozhikode in Kerala Designated as 'City of Literature', Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior as 'City of Music' in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network List on World Cities Day 2023.

Prime Minister Modi was responding to a post by culture and tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy, who informed about the two cities being accorded the honour by UNESCO. "It's a proud moment for India. Kozhikode in Kerala has been designated as the UNESCO ‘City of Literature’ and Gwalior as the ‘City of Music’ in the latest @UNESCO List of Creative Cities Network. These cities get acknowledged & recognition for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity. Congratulations to all stakeholders!" Reddy posted on X. PM Narendra Modi Lauds Inclusion of Hoysala Temples in UNESCO World Heritage Site List, Says ‘More Pride for India’.

"On World Cities Day, 55 cities join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. New cities were acknowledged for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity as part of their development strategies, and displaying innovative practices in human-centred urban planning," a UNESCO press statement said.

With the latest additions, the Network now counts 350 cities in more than one hundred countries, representing seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts and Music, it said further.

