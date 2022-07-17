Lucknow, Jul 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attributed the milestone of 200-crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 in the country to dedicated health workers and appealed the unvaccinated people to get jabbed.

"Under the leadership of the respected prime minister, a protective cover of more than 200-crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This achievement, dedicated to the cooperation of committed health workers and disciplined citizens, announces the defeat of Corona.

You (the others) must also get vaccine," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme as the cumulative doses administered surpassed the 200-crore mark on Sunday, 18 months after it began the drive to combat the deadly epidemic that has claimed over 5.25 lakh lives in the country.

