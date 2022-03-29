Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): Crime Branch of Kerala Police interrogated Malayalam actor Dileep for nine and a half hours on Tuesday in the 2017 actress assault case.

Dileep, who is the eighth accused, was interrogated for seven hours on Monday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 3-Month-Old Girl Sold Seven Times in Three Months in Guntur; Eleven Arrested.

The Crime Branch also interrogated Malayalam film director Balachandra Kumar, who is the witness in this case on Tuesday.

Crime Branch Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) S Sreejith confirmed that they interrogated Dileep and Balachandra Kumar together on Tuesday.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Talks With Israel Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz, Condoles Loss of Lives in Terror Attack.

The Crime Branch ADGP said, "The interrogation of Dileep is over now. He will be called later if further clarification is required. Important people will not be questioned tomorrow. Dileep will be questioned again if necessary."

Balachandra Kumar, film director and witness said, "I can not disclose the facts that are part of the investigation. They said they would call me again. I think things will go to the steps of questioning Dileep and me together. The police have various evidence that people are unaware of. I believe the investigation can be completed on time."

Earlier in November, Balachandra Kumar had leveled a series of allegations against Dileep in connection to the case. He had shared audio recordings which led to new conspiracies in the case against actor Dileep.

Further, Dileep was accused of conspiring with others to murder police officials who have been investigating the actor assault case.

The actress, who worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)