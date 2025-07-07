New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Karkardooma Court on Monday heard arguments on behalf of the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case accused Shifa ur-Rehman.

The court heard arguments on the framing of charges in the 2020 Delhi riots case in which ur-Rehman, a former president of the alumni association of the Jamia Millia Islamia, and other activists and student leaders face prosecution under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)

It is alleged that the 2020 riots were the results of a larger conspiracy allegedly hatched by all the accused persons including Ur-Rehman.

As per Delhi police, ur-Rehman was a member of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) and the WhatsApp group of JMI Coordination Committee and JCC JMI.

Senior counsel Salman Khurshid on behalf of the accused addressed allegations that ur-Rehman provided financial aid during the anti-CAA protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia.

Khurshid submitted that the accused was not a member of any such WhatsApp groups in which any objectionable activity under the law was found and that there is no evidence to show that he gave money to protestors during the anti-CAA protests outside Jamia.

After hearing the arguments, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai listed the matter for further hearing on July 11.

The court has directed that the written submissions be filed in the case.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad appeared for Delhi Police in the case.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid submitted that accused is an old student of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Khurshid on behalf of ur-Rehman argued that even if the accused had given money "to buy food or rain covers for protesters, these are normal actions during a protest and cannot be equated with conspiracy."

To establish conspiracy requires a meeting of minds, and in this case there is no meeting of minds, Khurshid argued.

The senior advocate submitted that no evidence was shown by the investigation agency on whether the accused had given the money or not.

He argued that the standard of "grave suspicion," not mere suspicion, is essential for framing charges.

Eighteen accused persons, including Umar Khalid, Shakeel Imam, Tahir Husain, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and others, are facing allegations of "larger conspiracy" in the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

Delhi Police have filed charge sheet and supplementary charge sheets against accused persons who are booked under UAPA and sections of the IPC for allegedly masterminding the riots that broke out in the national capital.

It is alleged that during the riots in February 2020, around 53 people died and hundreds were injured. (ANI)

