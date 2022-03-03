Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a preparatory party meeting on March 7, ahead of the counting of votes for Assembly elections scheduled to take place on March 10.

State election in-charge and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi will attend the meeting. All the state MPs, district presidents, candidates, and in-charges will attend the meeting.

Giving information about the meeting, BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chouhan said, "A preparatory meeting has been ensured for the counting of votes to be held on March 10 at Hotel Pacific at 11 am on March 7."

Chouhan said that all the MPs, state officials, district presidents, assembly candidates, and assembly in-charges have been invited to the meeting.

Notably, the polling in Uttarakhand took place for the 70-seat Assembly on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

