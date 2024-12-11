New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet naming 10 members of CPI (Maoist), including three arrested overground workers, in connection with a blast at Badegobra during the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2023, officials said on Wednesday.

Mohan Yadav, Bhupendra Dhruv and Lakhanlal Yadav, all alleged overground workers (OGWs) of CPI (Maoist), along with seven cadres of the banned outfit have been chargesheeted under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement.

The blast triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED) rocked Badegobra village in Gariyaband district on November 17, 2023, when a polling team accompanied by security forces was returning after completing the voting process for the Assembly elections.

One head constable of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) died later due to the grievous injuries he sustained in the blast.

"Probe revealed that CPI (Maoist) central committee members Ganesh Uikey and Manoj planned the attack along with special zonal committee member Satyam Gawade in response to the election boycott call given by the outfit in Chhattisgarh.

"Cadres of the proscribed outfit's Gobra Dalam carried out the blast with the support of OGWs from Badegobra and Chhotegobra villages," the NIA statement said.

