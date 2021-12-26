Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) With the addition of 203 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,72,050, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The virus also claimed the life of one more person, raising the death toll in the district to 11,605, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,139, while the death toll stands at 3,309, another official said.

