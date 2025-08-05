Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall in the past 10 to 12 days has led to significant flooding in the Yamuna and its tributaries, affecting 21 districts across the state.

Addressing the media persons here, the Chief Minister said the water level has risen above the danger mark of 113 meters, reaching 117 meters in the Auraiya district.

The Chief Minister said, "Due to excessive rainfall in the last 10-12 days, the Yamuna and its tributary rivers have experienced significant flooding. In the Auraiya district, the water level has crossed the danger mark of 113 meters, reaching 117 meters. Currently, 21 districts in the state have been affected by floods due to heavy rainfall."

"For flood relief and rescue operations in all these districts, units of NDRF, SDRF, and PAC have been deployed. Specifically, to advance flood relief efforts, 16 teams of NDRF, 18 teams of SDRF, and various teams of PAC have been stationed in different districts," he added.

The Chief Minister said the state government has directed all in-charge ministers to remain present in their respective districts to ensure effective implementation of relief efforts.

He said, "The state government has directed all in-charge ministers to camp in their respective districts and ensure the successful implementation of relief operations. For those affected who are forced to stay outside their homes, shelter camps have been established where arrangements for food, medicine, and drinking water have been made. For those who can stay in their villages and homes, arrangements have been made for the safety of their villages, along with the provision of large boats and all kinds of facilities..."

Chief Minister Adityanath further stated that financial assistance is being provided to affected families.

"Unfortunately, for families that have suffered loss of life, assistance of Rs 4 lakh from the disaster relief fund has been instructed, and for those whose homes have been destroyed, instructions have been given to provide a house under the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme..." the CM stated.

Meanwhile, all schools in Varanasi, across all boards and up to Class 12 remained closed on August 5 and 6 due to the ongoing flood-like situation in the city, the District School Superintendent said on Monday.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna visited the flood-affected areas at Varanasi.

Several areas in Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh were flooded following incessant heavy rainfall and a rise in the water level of the River Ganga. The water level of the river has been continuously rising since Saturday. In response to the deteriorating situation, all boats running on the Ganga have been banned. (ANI)

