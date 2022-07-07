Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Thursday shifted 21 IAS and 47 PCS officers with immediate effect.

Among IAS officers, Sumer Singh Gurjar has been posted as secretary, Social Security, Women and Child Development and in addition, commissioner, Rupnagar division, according to an official order.

Kumar Amit has been posted as special principal secretary to the chief minister, in addition to his charge of managing director, Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation.

Baldeep Kaur has been posted as deputy commissioner of Mansa, replacing Jaspreet Singh who goes as DC, Jalandhar.

Chander Gaind has been shifted as secretary, forests and wildlife while Manvesh Singh Sidhu has been posted as secretary, labour.

Arun Sekhri, who is the labour commissioner, has been given additional charge of commissioner, Patiala division, while the services of Abhinav have been placed at the disposal of the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Rajiv Prashar has been posted as special secretary, forest and wildlife while services of Amit Dhaka have been placed at the disposal of the Cooperation department.

Mohinder Pal has been posted as director, Information Technology while TPS Phoolka goes as special secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

Ghanshyam Thori will be the new director of Food and Civil Supplies while the services of Devinder Singh have been placed at the disposal of the Department of Local Government.

Amrit Gill's services also have been placed at the disposal of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department.

Apart from IAS officers, 47 PCS officers including Jasbir Singh, Amit Bamby, Mandeep Kaur, Rajat Oberoi, Nidhi Kumud Bamba were also shifted.

