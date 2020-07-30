Bhopal, Jul 30 (PTI) In a crackdown on sale of fake seeds and fertilisers, Madhya Pradesh's agriculture department has cancelled licences of 21 traders and suspended 28 others for indulging in malpractices.

A drive was launched to check black marketing and adulteration of seeds and fertilisers during the ongoing kharif season to ensure their availability to farmers, said state Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kamal Patel.

"Licences of 21 traders were cancelled, while 28 others have been suspended in 14 districts of the state so far for selling fake seeds and fertilisers and indulging in illegal hoarding," he said.

The agriculture department, which has been inspecting markets, is taking strict action against traders selling substandard seeds, providing fertilisers at inflated rates and indulging in adulteration and black marketing of agri- products, the minister said.

At least 20 FIRs have been registered in 10 districts against traders, Patel said, adding that action will also be taken against such people under the National Security Act. PTI

