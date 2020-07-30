New Delhi, July 30: More than 1 million people in India have recovered from COVID-19 with the total number of cured patients touching 10,20,582 on Thursday. During a press briefing of the Health Ministry on Thursday, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health, informed that the recovery rate has shown positive trends and has now improved to 64.4% from 7.85% in April. The official added that this landmark recovery has been achieved because of the selfless work and dedication of our doctors, nurses and frontline workers.

The Health Ministry said that 16 states of the country have a recovery rate that is more than the national average. Giving details of the regions that have higher recovery rate, the official said Delhi has recovery rate of 88%, Ladakh 80%, Haryana 78%, Assam 76%, Telangana 74%, Tamil Nadu & Gujarat 73%, Rajasthan 70%, MP 69% and Goa 68%. "Over 1,81,90,000 tests have been conducted in the country including RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests. "There has been week on week increase in average tests per day. India is conducting 324 test per 10 lakhs population per day", the Ministry said. India Records Highest Single-Day Jump of 52,123 New COVID-19 Cases & 775 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Rises to 15.8 Lakh.

The Ministry of Health stated that 24 States and Union Territories have lesser fatality rate than that of the country. "Herd immunity in a country of the size & population of India can't be a strategic option. It can only be achieved through immunisation. Health Ministry thinks it's possible in future but for now we've to follow COVID appropriate behaviour", the official said.

Taking about coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry said three vaccine candidates are in phase 3 clinical trial, these 3 are in US, UK & China. In India, 2 indigenously developed vaccine candidates are in phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. The trial of 1st vaccine involves 1050 subjects at 8 sites, while that of the 2nd will be on 1000 subjects at 5 sites. Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: Human Clinical Trials of India's COVAXIN Underway, Moderna Begins Phase-3 Trials of mRNA-1273.

India is the third worst-hit nation by the coronavirus pandemic after US and Brazil. The COVID-19 tally in India mounted to 15,83,792 while the death toll rose to 34,968. The worst hit state Maharashtra has 1,46,433 active Covid cases so far. In the last 24 hours, 1,435 people got infected with the virus. So far 2,39,755 people have recovered from the virus. A total 14,463 people have lost their lives and in the last 24 hours 298 died of the virus in Maharashtra.

