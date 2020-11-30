Agartala, Nov 30 (PTI) At least 21 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Monday, pushing the tally in the state to 32,695, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 367 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 185 of the 367 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura currently has 598 active cases, while 31,707 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states.

On Sunday, 78 people were discharged from GB Pant Hospital, the main referral facility for coronavirus patients in the state.

A total of 5,26,410 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, the official said.

"Altogether 3,21,384 samples were tested through Rapid Antigen Test and 2,05,026 through RT-PCR method," he added.

