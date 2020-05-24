India News | 21 New COVID Cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, Total 345

Noida (UP), May 24 (PTI) Twenty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, pushing the number of cases in the district to 345, officials said.

Also, nine people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, while the number of active cases shot up to 110, the officials said.

District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said 42 test results were obtained from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), 22 from the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB), 16 from the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI) and rest from private laboratories.

"Seven results from GIMS and three from NIB were found positive. All results from SSPHPGTI were negative, while 11 from private labs were positive," he said.

"On Sunday, 21 people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 345. Nine patients were discharged on Sunday and a total 230 patients have recovered so far. There are 110 active cases now," the officer said in a statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP has so far recorded five deaths – all of them male aged above 60 years, according to officials. PTI KIS

