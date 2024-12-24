New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): A 21-year-old youth died and another man was critically injured in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Monday after being stabbed by three juveniles, who were later apprehended, police said.

The deceased was identified as Aman (21), a resident of Jahangirpuri, and the injured person as Pawan (45).

According to the police, multiple teams formed after the incident, and within 2 hours all three juveniles were caught.

The investigation revealed that the motive behind the crime was previous enmity and abuse.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

