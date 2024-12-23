New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Two men were allegedly stabbed multiple times in Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi, killing one of them, an official said on Monday.

Two juveniles were apprehended in connection to the stabbing within hours of the incident.

Police said they immediately dispatched a team after they received a PCR call on the stabbing. The police team found out that Pawan (45) had sustained severe injuries, while Aman (21) had succumbed to his wounds, the officer said.

Police investigations revealed the attack stemmed from a previous enmity, he said.

Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the entire matter, the officer added.

