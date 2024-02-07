New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly trying to enter the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) by posing as a government official, police said on Wednesday.

The accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and is being interrogated by officials of security agencies and the Delhi's Police's anti-terror unit and special cell, they said.

The MHA is located at the North Block on the Kartavya Path.

The accused was carrying an entry pass, which is issued to MHA officials, police said and added that the interrogation is focused on to ascertain from where he procured the pass and the purpose of his visit to the MHA.

A case has been registered at the Kartavya Path police station, they said.

