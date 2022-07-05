Shimla, Jul 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 214 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infections to 2,86,761 since its outbreak in the state, an official said.

The virus has claimed 4,122 lives in the state so far.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Syed Riaz Ahmed, Khunti SDM, Sent to Jail for Sexually Harassing IIT Student.

The number of active cases rose to 786 on Tuesday, the official said.

Meanwhile, 104 more patients recovered from the infection, the official said, adding the number of recoveries has reached 2,81,834.

Also Read | SpiceJet Shares Decline 2% Over Multiple Incidents of Technical Glitches in Flights.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)