Ayodhya, Nov 16 (PTI) A 215-metre idol of Lord Hanuman will be installed at Karnataka's Pampapur Kishkindha, a Hampi-based trust's president said here on Monday.

Kishkindha is believed to be located on the outskirts of Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The president of the Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teerth Kheshtra Trust, Swami Govind Anand Saraswati, made the announcement after meeting Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Saraswati told PTI that they will be taking out a “rath yatra” throughout the country and will collect donations from the general public for the statue to be constructed at Rs 1,200 crore.

He said Lord Hanuman's statue will be of 215 metres. His statue cannot be higher than the 221-metre Lord Ram's statue being built in Ayodhya as he was his “eternal” devotee, said Saraswati.

Saraswati said his organisation will also donate a grand 80-foot “rath” to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kheshtra Trust tasked with building the Ayodhya temple.

It will be built in two years with an investment of Rs 2 crore, Saraswati said.

