Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) As many as 218 bird deaths due to avian influenza or bird flu were confirmed in the state on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government said.

It took the toll since January 8, when the first bird flu death was detected in the state, to 1,839, said an official of the animal husbandry department.

"Out of 218 birds, 200 had been found in Yavatmal district, 11 in Amravati and seven in Akola district. 214 of these were poultry birds while four dead crows were also found in Akola district," he said.

"A total of 1,839 deaths of birds have been recorded since January 8, when the first case of H5N1 was confirmed," he said.

The samples of crows and herons collected from Mumbai, Ghodbandan (Thane district) and Dapoli (Ratnagiri district) had H5N1 virus strain while samples from Beed district tested positive for H5N8 strain, he said.

As many as 10,000 birds in Latur and 5,500 birds in Murumba village in Parbhani district will be culled as a preventive measure, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)