Fatehpur (UP), May 24 (PTI) Twenty-two people were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a police team that had gone to arrest a drug smuggler, officials said.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Thariaon police station and a woman constable were injured in the attack that took place on Sunday, according to police.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Meeting With UK Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn Anti-National Act, Plot Against Country, Says BJP.

SHO of Thariaon police station Akhilesh Pratap Singh said a police team had gone to Meerpur village on Sunday to arrest drug smuggler Rajiv Singh alias Munna. Angry villagers attacked the police team and managed to free Munna from police custody.

Singh said he and a woman constable were injured in the incident.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Nomination Process for Upcoming Polls Begins in Rajasthan.

A case was registered against nearly 70 people, including 50 unidentified ones. Of these, 22 were arrested on Tuesday, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)