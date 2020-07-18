Kohima, Jul 18 (PTI) Twenty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland taking the total number of cases in the state to 978 on Saturday, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far in Nagaland, 573 are active while 405 people have recovered from the disease.

Also Read | '60% of COVID-19 Cases Are Due to Local Transmission,' Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

"Out of 216 samples tested, 22 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Of these 11 are in Peren, eight in Dimapur and three in Kohima," Phom said, adding all the cases were reported from quarantine centres.

Dimapur district has the highest 386 COVID-19 cases, followed by Peren with 248 instances of the viral disease, Kohima with 187, Mon with 83, Tuensang with 44, Phek with 17, Zunheboto and Mokokchung with five cases each, Longleng two and Wokha one.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sanjay Jain, Businessman Linked To Horse-Trading In The State, Sent to 4-Day Police Remand.

Of the 405 people who have recuperated from the COVID-19, 161 are in Dimapur, 138 in Peren, 78 in Kohima, 16 in Tuensang, nine in Phek and three in Zunheboto.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)