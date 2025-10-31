New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): A 22-year-old man, who had multiple criminal cases registered against him, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur on Thursday night, the Delhi Police said.

According to the police, a firing incident was reported at Seelampur at about 10:40 PM yesterday. Upon reaching the spot near Jama Masjid Seelampur, a police team found a person injured. He was taken to JPC Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending doctors, said the police.

The police said the victim was identified as Misbah (22). Forensic teams are gathering the evidence from the scene of the crime. A case has been registered under the relevant sections at Seelampur Police Station.

Teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the accused involved in the crime at the earliest.

During the preliminary investigation, the deceased was found involved in seven criminal cases related to murder, attempted murder, robbery and the Arms Act. Investigation in the case is ongoing, said the Delhi Police.

In another operation, the South-West District Police on Thursday solved a murder case of a 23-year-old cab driver named Nitesh Khatri, within just two hours of the crime being reported.

The staff of Police Station Kishangarh arrested two accused, both 23 years old, identified as Mohit Mehlawat alias Mannu, a resident of Kishangarh, and Lucky alias Tannu, a resident of Mehrauli.

On Monday morning, police were alerted after a morning walker discovered the body of Nitesh Khatri inside Machhli Park, Kishangarh. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries on his abdomen and near his ear.Investigations began immediately after the police unlocked the victim's mobile phone using facial recognition technology.

Analysis of CCTV footage and deployment of local informers helped the team zero in on the suspects.During sustained interrogation, both accused confessed to the killing, citing personal enmity and a desire for revenge due to previous altercations with the victim. Police said the duo had pre-planned the attack and used Instagram to lure Nitesh to the park before stabbing him multiple times. (ANI)

