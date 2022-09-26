Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): A man was allegedly murdered with sharp weapons in the Sion Koliwada area in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Tushar Wag, who was a resident of PMC Colony in Dharavi.

Also Read | Apple Online Store Announces Festive Offers in India on iPhone 14, Watch Series 8 & More.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started the investigation.

According to the police, Tushar was going to his grandmother's place on Saturday night. The accused knew about it and were already waiting for Tushar. As soon as he came there, the three accused attacked Tushar with sharp weapons, after which he died.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Polls Likely To Be Advanced By 10-15 Days, Says State BJP President CR Patil.

The police sent the body of the deceased to Sion Hospital for post-mortem. Police suspect old enmity as the reason for the murder.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)