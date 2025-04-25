Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] April 24 (ANI): Today marks the completion of 22 years of "SWAGAT," the technology-driven grievance redressal programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the true course for good governance and inspired everyone to follow that path, according to an official release.

He said the SWAGAT initiative launched by him has today brought transformational change in people's lives, becoming an effective medium for solving problems in a paperless, transparent, and hassle-free manner.

Prime Minister's successful efforts to establish a structured grievance redressal system for common citizens, including the poor, underprivileged and rural communities, resulted in the state being gifted with the 'SWAGAT' initiative.

He noted that at a time when the use of technology for online grievance redressal was still a subject of discussion in the country, PM launched the SWAGAT online public grievance redressal programme on April 24, 2003.

The SWAGAT programme was launched with the primary aim of leveraging technology to create an effective link between citizens and the government. He stated that it has become a reliable platform for addressing citizens' everyday grievances swiftly, efficiently and within a defined timeframe.

During the State SWAGAT programme held on the fourth Thursday of April 2025, the Chief Minister attentively listened to the presentations made by the applicants. It was noted that citizens across the state are raising not only personal concerns but also issues of public interest, reflecting a genuine move towards good governance.

In the State SWAGAT programme, the Chief Minister personally heard representations from applicants on a range of issues including education, farmers' concerns, solar panels, and natural farming.

The discussions also covered topics such as management training offered by entrepreneurial institutions, discrepancies in land records, and compensation for land acquisition. The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to take a proactive approach in addressing these matters.

During the State SWAGAT online public grievance redressal programme held every fourth Thursday of the month under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, citizens and applicants presented their representations from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

The SWAGAT initiative continues to evolve with the addition of new dimensions over time. On Good Governance Day, observed on December 25, an auto-escalation system was introduced, further strengthening the programme's citizen-centric approach.

This technology-driven platform, designed to address the concerns of common people, has earned international acclaim. SWAGAT has been honored with prestigious recognitions, including the United Nations Public Service Award and the National Award from the Government of India.

Across the state, more than 3,700 applications were received in the April 2025 SWAGAT programme, out of which 50 percent were resolved on the spot. In this state-level SWAGAT programme, around 180 applicants' presentations were heard by the Chief Minister's public relation office and appropriate action was taken for resolution. Of these, 15 applicants were personally heard by the Chief Minister. District-level SWAGAT programmes are also regularly organized under the chairmanship of District Collectors.

In the April 2025 SWAGAT, a total of 1,193 citizen presentations were heard in person, and proper instructions were given for their resolution. Additionally, in the Taluka SWAGAT programmes held across the state, 2,402 presentations were heard in person and actions were taken for their resolution. (ANI)

