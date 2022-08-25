Srinagar, Aug 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir registered 259 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,76,932 while two fresh deaths due to the Coronavirus were also reported, officials said here.

Forty one cases were reported from Jammu division and 188 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the officials said.

The death toll due to the virus was 4,781 as two fresh deaths were reported from the union territory, the officials said.

There are 2001 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,70,150, the officials said.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

