Lucknow, Dec 8 (PTI) With 23 COVID-19 fatalities reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 7,967 while 1,824 fresh cases raised the caseload in the state to 5,58,173, official data showed.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the state government said out of the 23 fresh deaths, state capital Lucknow reported four deaths, followed by two deaths each in Kanpur, Varanasi, Shahjahanpur and Basti.

Among the fresh cases, Lucknow topped the chart with 233 cases followed by 187 in Ghaziabad, 148 in Meerut, 126 in Varanasi and 114 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,111 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged. Till now, 5,28,832 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 21,374.

In the last 24 hours, over 1.67 lakh samples have been tested in the state.

