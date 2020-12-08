New Delhi, December 8: After 13 days of protest at the borders of Delhi, which has led to a traffic chaos in the national capital, the farmer leaders heading the stir suggested that they are ready to shift the venue of agitation if granted space at the Ramlila Maidan. The decision, said one of the union leaders, is being considered in view of the inconvenience being caused to the general public. Bharat Bandh: Amit Shah Calls For Meeting With Farmer Leaders at 7 PM Today, Aims to End Impasse.

"We do not want to cause any inconvenience to anyone from Delhi or Haryana, we should be allowed to hold protest at Ramlila Ground," said RS Mansa, the leader of Punjab Kisan Union. He along with his supporters are camping at the Singhu border, which is the main commutation route between Delhi and Haryana.

We do not want to cause any inconvenience to anyone from Delhi or Haryana, we should be allowed to hold protest at Ramlila Ground: RS Mansa, Punjab Kisan Union at Singhu (Haryana-Delhi border) pic.twitter.com/S0EpkjknBR — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

At this point, it could not be confirmed whether leaders of all agrarian bodies involved in the stir concur with his view. The farmers had earlier rejected the government's request to shift their agitation to the Burari ground. The venue was described as "an open prison" by the union leaders.

A Bharat Bandh was observed today by farmer unions, trade bodies and transport association to mark their angst against the agriculture reform Bills. The Bharatiya Kisan Union called the bandh "successful", claiming that it has sent a resounding message to the government that the nation wants the controversial farm laws withdrawn.

