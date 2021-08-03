Ranchi, Aug 3 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,47,223 on Tuesday as 23 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,129 as no fresh fatality was reported, it said.

Bokaro, Deoghar and Lohardaga districts registered the highest number of new cases at four each, followed by three each in Ranchi and Sahebganj, and two each in Latehar and Pakur.

The state now has 239 active cases, while 3,41,855 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 38 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 98.45 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 1.17 crore samples for COVID-19, including 41,744 in the last 24 hours, it added.

