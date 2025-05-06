Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): A 23-year-old biker, Akshat Singh, lost his life in a tragic hit-and-run accident in Mumbai's Borivali area on May 4, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as Singh was heading home to Mira Road from the Western Express Highway when an unidentified vehicle struck him and fled the scene.

According to officials at the Kasturba Marg police station, a case has been registered against an unknown person under sections 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 134 (A) and 134 (B) of the Motor Vehicles Act, which pertain to failure to report and assist in an accident.

Police said investigations are underway to trace the vehicle and the driver involved.

Earlier, several people were feared injured after a bus overturned on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Raigad district. The accident occurred near Karnala in Raigad. (ANI)

