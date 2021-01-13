Panaji, Jan 13 (PTI) The first consignment of 23,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine reached Goa from Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a state health official said.

The vaccine doses were transported to the coastal state by a flight.

Goa Health Services Director Jose D'Sa told PTI that two boxes comprising 23,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine were received in the morning.

"The first lot of COVID-19 vaccine for Goa has reached today early morning at 0622 hrs. The two boxes received were expeditiously cleared by TEAM GOA and handed over to Health Services officials," the Goa Airport said in a tweet.

Goa has geared up for the immunisation programme set to begin from January 16. Around 18,000 health workers in the state will be covered during the initial phase, another health official said.

The state government has identified eight hospitals, including three private medical facilities, where these doses would be administered, an official earlier said.

Covishield is developed by the Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Pune-based pharma firm Serum Institute of India.

On Tuesday, Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 51,983, after 92 more people tested positive for the infection. The coastal state has so far reported 749 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)