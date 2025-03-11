Chandigarh, Mar 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed on the spot and two women were injured allegedly after a Porsche car hit two scooters here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near a petrol pump in Sector 4 at around 8 pm on Monday, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Nayagaon area.

Police said the impact of the collision was so strong that one of the two-wheelers was completely destroyed and the front portion of the luxury car, including its front wheel, was damaged. The accident also severed Ankit's leg and injured the legs of the women.

A police officer said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle when the accident happened, was arrested.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, 281 (rash driving), under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.

