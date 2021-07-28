Gangtok, Jul 28 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,856 on Wednesday as 240 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

West Sikkim district recorded the highest number of new cases at 111, followed by East Sikkim (62), South Sikkim (52) and North Sikkim (15).

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 333 as no fresh fatality was reported.

The Himalayan state now has 3,117 active cases, while 22,139 people have recovered from the disease, and 267 patients have migrated to other states so far, it said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 86.5 per cent.

Sikkim has thus far tested over 1.95 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,495 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has come down to 9.6 per cent.

