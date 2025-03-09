Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 9 (ANI): In the Bamutiya Block of Tripura, a 25-day training program based on the traditional art of Rajasthani puppetry has begun.

TRLM initiated the event under the supervision of the Additional District Magistrate of West Tripura, Megha Jain

Also Read | 'Outrageous': Gulmarg Fashion Show During Ramzan Evokes Criticism, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Seeks Report.

This unique initiative aims to equip local women and girls with skills in puppet-making and performance and provides them an opportunity to generate income through this traditional craft.

Trainers from Rajasthan arrived to conduct the sessions, introducing participants to various aspects of puppetry, including the making of different types of puppets and the art of puppet dancing. The training also includes insights into other Rajasthani handicrafts that can help enhance livelihood opportunities.

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Ajit Pawar To Present First MahaYuti Government Budget Amid Financial Constraints To Continue Freebies.

A total of 30 women are participating in this first-of-its-kind training program in Bamutiya. The enthusiasm among the trainees is evident, as many of them are already skilled in crafting and eager to learn this new art form.

Over the next 25 days, they will first master the techniques of making puppets before moving on to learning how to animate and perform with them.

Speaking about the initiative, the organizers expressed hope that the participants would not only benefit from this training but also pass on their skills to others in different regions. The ultimate goal is to empower these women with a sustainable source of income through puppetry and craftwork.

Megha Jain, IAS ADM West Tripura, said that the program participants will learn about various Rajasthani products that generate income. Jain added that she wants the participants to acquire these skills so that they can not only perform puppet shows but also sell the puppets and earn a good livelihood.

"This training program has been initiated in Bamutiya Block by TRLM, under the supervision of the Additional DM of West. The training will last for 25 days and will focus on the traditional Rajasthani puppets--how they are made, the different types of puppets, and the art of puppet dancing", Megha Jain said on Sunday.

"The participants will also learn about various Rajasthani products that help people generate income. Puppet shows are commonly seen in fairs, and through this training, the women and girls of Bamutiya will have the opportunity to learn this craft for the first time. I want them to acquire these skills so that they can not only perform puppet shows but also sell the puppets and earn a good livelihood", she added.

"Trainers from Rajasthan have come here to conduct the sessions. After 25 days, I will return to see how well the women have learned. From the enthusiasm I have witnessed, I can see that they are very eager to learn", she added.

Manoj Bhatt, a trainer from Rajasthan, said that they will be providing complete training to the trainees on making puppets so that they can perform from them. He added that the training program will last for 25 days, and once the trainees master the technique, they will be taught how to perform with the puppets.

"We will provide complete training, from making the puppets to performing with them. This training program will last for 25 days. During this period, the participants will first learn how to make puppets. Once they have mastered that, we will teach them how to animate and perform with the puppets. I have heard that the trainees here are very eager to learn. They already create beautiful crafts, and if they have the talent, I believe they will be able to learn this skill very quickly", trainer Manoj Bhatt said.

Furthermore, trainee Gopa Saha opened up about her experience and said a total of 30 women are participating in the training program. She stated that for the first time, such training is being conducted here and also expressed her happiness.

"Today was a wonderful day. Trainers from Rajasthan have arrived to teach us how to make puppets. A total of 30 women are participating in this training here in Bamutiya Block, Tripura. This is the first time such training is being conducted here, and we are very happy to be part of it. Since this is our first training session, I hope everyone learns well and understands how to take this craft forward. In the future, I also hope that these women will be able to train others in different blocks and regions", Trainee Gopa Saha said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)