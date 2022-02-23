Amaravati, Feb 23 (PTI): The total of Covid-19 patients rose to 23,16,964 in Andhra Pradesh with 253 more cases reported in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Sanjaya Sinh to Tej Narayan Pandey, Here is The List of Five Key Candidates in Phase 5 of UP Polls.

The number of recoveries touched 22,97,065 after 635 more infected people got cured, according to a bulletin.

Two more deaths took the toll to 14,718, it said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Flight Operations at Srinagar Airport.

The active cases decreased to 5,181. The number of fresh cases reported in 24 hours was 40 in Guntur district and one in Srikakulam.

Chittoor and West Godavari districts saw one fatality each.

East Godavari district now has 2,850 active cases and Srikakulam has 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)